24,569 Shares in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.18. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $34.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $861,793.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,853.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

