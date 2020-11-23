2,688 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Purchased by Chartist Inc. CA

Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. The Allstate comprises 0.1% of Chartist Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 237.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 89,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in The Allstate by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 78,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 71.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 93,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.04. 16,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.58. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

