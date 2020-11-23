300,000 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,944,000. Uber Technologies comprises 1.3% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

UBER traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 625,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,813,748. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,405 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

