3,487 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $76.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.55.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

