3,716 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,515,000 after purchasing an additional 744,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,719,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,753,000 after buying an additional 826,060 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,742,000 after buying an additional 81,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mondelez International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,942,000 after buying an additional 774,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,133,000 after buying an additional 55,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.32. 32,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,112,780. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.