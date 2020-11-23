3,948 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 127,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,300,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 169,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 652,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,821,000 after acquiring an additional 176,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.08.

DUK stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,197. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.53. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

