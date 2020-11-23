3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,757,156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,114,829,000 after acquiring an additional 910,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,092,042,000 after purchasing an additional 554,002 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after purchasing an additional 259,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

NYSE:MMM opened at $174.25 on Monday. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

