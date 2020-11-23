4,431 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,009,595,000 after buying an additional 3,268,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,679 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,532,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,593,000 after buying an additional 651,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,583,000 after buying an additional 590,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,364,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,003,000 after buying an additional 115,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $142.15 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.79.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000,932.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $248,208.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,619 shares of company stock worth $10,781,782. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.16.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

