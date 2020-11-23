60 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $732.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $700.86 and a 200 day moving average of $641.06. The company has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.76.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,803,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,266 shares of company stock worth $50,674,133 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

