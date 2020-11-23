600 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,002 shares of company stock worth $25,423,916. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

