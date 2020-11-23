620,819 Shares in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Bought by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 620,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,942,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.48% of Flowserve as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $51.25.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

