6,473 Shares in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,427,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 407.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 290,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after acquiring an additional 233,019 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 73.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 514,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,021,000 after purchasing an additional 217,108 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,771,000 after purchasing an additional 176,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 473,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,582,000 after acquiring an additional 122,246 shares in the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $114.35 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $117.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.91 and its 200-day moving average is $110.37.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

