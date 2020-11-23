759 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

