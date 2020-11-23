7,750 Shares in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Acquired by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,067. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.78. SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $54.30 and a 1-year high of $91.00.

