A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMKBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup started coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

