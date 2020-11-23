AAON, Inc. (AAON) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.19 on December 18th

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.

AAON has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AAON has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AAON to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $65.47 on Monday. AAON has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.09.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAON. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AAON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

