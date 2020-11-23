Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in October

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAALF shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup raised Aareal Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of AAALF stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

