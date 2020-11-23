ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 20 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 21.50 target price on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 target price on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays set a CHF 27 target price on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 target price on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 27 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 22.35.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

