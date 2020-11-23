Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

ANF traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.95. 36,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,074. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,040,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 380,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 257,145 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

