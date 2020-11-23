Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,245,485 shares of company stock worth $137,614,464. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.46. 30,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,047. The company has a market capitalization of $160.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.43.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.