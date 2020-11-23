Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,156,000 after buying an additional 2,301,616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after purchasing an additional 569,809 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,640,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,037,000 after purchasing an additional 565,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.43.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,245,485 shares of company stock worth $137,614,464. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.97. 16,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,047. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

