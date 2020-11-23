AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.81.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AHCO stock opened at $29.98 on Thursday. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.58 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Research analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $52,601,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 93.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.