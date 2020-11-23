Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Update

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 696,700 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 595,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

AGRO traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $6.15. 702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,217. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $706.03 million, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMS Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. EMS Capital LP now owns 12,160,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,779,000 after buying an additional 890,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after buying an additional 566,957 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 90,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,728,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,879,000 after purchasing an additional 67,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adecoagro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

