Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) Earns Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$16.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARE. Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.06.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$15.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.54. Aecon Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.94 and a 52-week high of C$18.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.54%.

About Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

