aelf Price Tops $0.10 (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $56.34 million and approximately $16.73 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, aelf has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

aelf Profile

aelf is a token. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.io.

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

