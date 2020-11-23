AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Update

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,095,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,350,000 after acquiring an additional 399,671 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC raised its position in AerCap by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,108,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in AerCap by 420.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,775,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,106 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of AerCap by 45.4% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,410,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,714,000 after buying an additional 752,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 45.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,026,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after buying an additional 634,845 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

NYSE:AER traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,192. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -145.85 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75. AerCap has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AER. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.