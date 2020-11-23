Aeternity (AE) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $37.04 million and approximately $11.37 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000622 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 371,429,298 coins and its circulating supply is 325,608,354 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity Coin Trading

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

