AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) CEO Sells $8,011,916.60 in Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 86,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $8,011,916.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,653,779.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Martin Richenhagen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AGCO alerts:

On Tuesday, November 17th, Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of AGCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $10,518,155.55.

NYSE:AGCO traded up $1.97 on Monday, reaching $93.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,973. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $99.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.69.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 113.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,983,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,844 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 25.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,559,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,386,000 after buying an additional 719,824 shares during the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $32,302,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,768,000 after acquiring an additional 366,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,827,000 after purchasing an additional 205,904 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGCO. Barclays raised AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.94.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.