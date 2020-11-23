Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $67.63 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average is $72.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

