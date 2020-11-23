Aion Trading Up 7% This Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Aion has a total market capitalization of $35.13 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0735 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18,263.37 or 0.99825553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00030599 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00494021 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.16 or 0.00678664 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00118069 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00008116 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 477,861,253 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

