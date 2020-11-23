Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Akero Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.71.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $376,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

