Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Essex Financial Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.1% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.00. The company had a trading volume of 372,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,596,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.34 and a 200 day moving average of $255.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.40.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

