Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) (LON:UFO) Shares Gap Down to $1.53

Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) (LON:UFO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.53, but opened at $1.35. Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 36,185,309 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 million and a PE ratio of -14.00.

Alien Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets in Mexico. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and iron deposits. Its flagship project is the Donovan 2 project, which covers an area of 750 hectares located to the southeast of Zacatecas City.

