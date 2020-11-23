Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect Alimentation Couche-Tard to post earnings of C$0.62 per share for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.68 billion.

