Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,321 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.63% of Alliance Data Systems worth $52,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADS. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.23.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $66.40 on Monday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

