Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Down 13.3% in October

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ALMTF opened at $0.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. Almonty Industries has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.61.

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.