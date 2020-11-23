Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $20.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,715.98. 28,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,133. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,816.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,617.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,511.98. The firm has a market cap of $1,174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.