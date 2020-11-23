American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Short Interest Up 15.7% in October

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

NYSE:ACC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.78. 1,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,598. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 79.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,906,000 after acquiring an additional 828,407 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 198.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,995,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,468 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 17.2% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,254,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,721,000 after acquiring an additional 330,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 117.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,073 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 28.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,796,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,725,000 after buying an additional 393,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.