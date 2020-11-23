American Express (NYSE:AXP) Short Interest Update

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,870,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 6,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.04.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.57. The stock had a trading volume of 34,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,678. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.83.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after buying an additional 816,309 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,608,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,390,707,000 after buying an additional 569,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Express by 5.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after buying an additional 617,636 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in American Express by 170.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $868,446,000 after buying an additional 148,905 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

