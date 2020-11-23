Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.19% of Americold Realty Trust worth $14,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 381.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $34.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.16.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

