Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amplifon in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amplifon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMFPF opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84. Amplifon has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

