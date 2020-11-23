Andra AP fonden Acquires 29,500 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.07% of Masco worth $9,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Masco in the second quarter worth $259,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Masco by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 153,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Masco by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Masco by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.70. 40,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,041. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.74. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

