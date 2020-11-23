Andra AP fonden Acquires 7,800 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises approximately 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $14,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $6.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $278.00. 2,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.53 and a 52 week high of $305.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.85.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

