Andra AP fonden Boosts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Cowen upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.69.

PACCAR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.62. The company had a trading volume of 29,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.85. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $95.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

