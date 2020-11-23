Andra AP fonden Buys 105,500 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in HP were worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 51,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of HP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,194 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 197,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,580,825. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.21.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,318. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

