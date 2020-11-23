Andra AP fonden Buys 18,900 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 331.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Tesla by 1,259.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,228,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 560.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 760 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $578.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.46.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total value of $1,872,448.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,974 shares of company stock worth $75,301,295. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $28.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $518.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,954,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.03, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.42 and a 52 week high of $508.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

