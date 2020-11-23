Andra AP fonden Decreases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 312,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 119.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 130.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 63.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 30.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 299,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,601. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $37.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,478. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Kroger in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.39.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

