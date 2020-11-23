Andra AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,900,000 after buying an additional 503,608 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,762,000 after buying an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,011,000 after buying an additional 53,889 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 44.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,030,000 after buying an additional 886,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,393,000 after purchasing an additional 286,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAG. ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 67,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,411. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.