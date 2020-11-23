Andra AP fonden Has $12.75 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for approximately 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Cintas were worth $12,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $238,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Cintas by 8.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 979.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 37,845 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $4.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $357.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,254. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.36.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

