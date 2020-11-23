Andra AP fonden Has $9.59 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 201.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,763,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 18,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total transaction of $6,966,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,990 shares of company stock valued at $46,661,634 in the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $12.64 on Monday, hitting $451.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,762. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.89, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $428.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.10.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

